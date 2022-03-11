Hamburger icon
Troy mayor announces early she will run again

Troy Mayor Robin Oda

Troy Mayor Robin Oda

Local News
By Nancy Bowman, Contributing Writer
44 minutes ago

Troy Mayor Robin Oda said Thursday she would seek re-election in 2023.

Oda is in the midst of her first four-year term.

Oda was a member of city council before running for mayor in 2019. She said in a Facebook posting that she will file for the second term early next year.

Her announcement may seem early but she has received many inquiries as to her intentions in 2023, Oda wrote.

Oda received praise from some and criticism from others for her support of public events during COVID-19 peak periods and for placing her own signs on city property that many deemed as anti-mask without knowledge of other city officials or council.

ExploreTroy mayor apologizes for sign considered anti-mask

