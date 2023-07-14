Troy plans roundabout near high school, may add one on Ohio 41 near Meijer

TROY — The city is applying for state funds to help pay for an estimated $1.4 million roundabout planned for the intersection of Adams Street near Hobart Arena and Troy high and junior high schools.

The intersection of Adams Street with Staunton Road and Riverside Drive now is a four-way stop. The streets that connect at the intersection also have Duke Park on Riverside Drive and the Troy Aquatic Park on Staunton Road.

A Troy City Council committee July 10 was asked to recommend the full council approve the application for $600,000 from the Ohio Public Works Commission for the project. Council will be asked to approve the application at its meeting Monday, July 17.

The roundabout was being considered for a couple of years down the road, but city staff now recommends doing the intersection design next year and construction in 2025.

A roundabout at the intersection is “doable, but not cheap,” said Patrick Titterington, city service and safety director.

“A standard one-lane roundabout will replace the current four-way stop and improve the traffic flow in this area, particularly during events at Hobart Arena and heavier traffic from events at Duke Park,” a memo to council stated.

The change in plans came when the staff, which originally planned to use this round of OPWC money for upgrades to the West Main Street intersection with South Stanfield and Experiment Farm roads, needed more time, said Patrick Titterington, city service and safety director.

The staff continues to research more potential funding sources to supplement the rising cost of that large intersection’s updates. A “mega roundabout” is being considered for that intersection just west of Interstate 75 on West Main (Ohio 41).

That project “continues to evolve and will need significant discussion” whether the city wants a standard intersection versus a mega roundabout, Titterington said.

The city already had a roundabout at the intersection of South Dorset Road and McKaig Avenue, which opened in summer 2019. Troy’s Public Square also has a roundabout, or traffic circle, at the intersection of state routes Ohio 41 and Ohio 55.

The Public Square roundabout will get a closer look as part of an upcoming study by consultants for a conceptual design of downtown safety and streetscape renovation project. City Council also is being asked to approve a contract for that work with LJB Inc. for $225,000.

The Public Square design has been in place for decades, Titterington said. The review would help “to see if there are any new insights, traffic engineering wise and look at it comprehensively,” Titterington said.

Contact this contributing writer at nancykburr@aol.com.