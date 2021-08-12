Troy police begin use of body-worn cameras

All Troy police officers beginning this week will use body-worn cameras while on patrol and during interactions involving the public.
The cameras were part of a new system that also included replacing all in-cruiser cameras.
The camera project was included in this year’s city budget. It includes the body cameras, cruiser cameras, docking equipment, video storage and body camera updates in three years.
The project cost $217,718, which included an $18,000 contribution from The Troy Foundation.
