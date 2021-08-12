dayton-daily-news logo
X

Troy police begin use of body-worn cameras

Police siren
Caption
Police siren

Local News
By Nancy Bowman, Contributing Writer
1 hour ago

All Troy police officers beginning this week will use body-worn cameras while on patrol and during interactions involving the public.

The cameras were part of a new system that also included replacing all in-cruiser cameras.

ExploreMiami County election board rejects petitions for 15 candidates

The camera project was included in this year’s city budget. It includes the body cameras, cruiser cameras, docking equipment, video storage and body camera updates in three years.

The project cost $217,718, which included an $18,000 contribution from The Troy Foundation.

In Other News
1
Audit finds more than $3,000 in severance overpayments in Jefferson...
2
Jobs: Trucking company to host Huber hiring event
3
Miami County election board rejects petitions for 15 candidates
4
State health, WSU infectious disease expert to give update on COVID-19...
5
Filmmaker announces plan to challenge Turner for U.S. House seat
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top