Troy police officer fired after investigation, city says

The incident involved the arrest of a man following a domestic related incident in the early hours at the Hampton Inn and the handling of the suspect at the police department’s sally port, according to an investigation report obtained from the city. The officer’s treatment of the suspect was “clearly punitive for (the suspect’s) ongoing verbal assaults and challenging,” a report stated.

Capt. Jeff Kunkleman conducted the internal investigation that included interviews and review of videos from body camera and in the sally port.

Kilbourne was accused of pushing the suspect’s face to the floor and placing his knee on the man’s bicep, the report said. As the knee on the arm, the suspect was “yelling in pain,” the report said.

He was accused of making a crying noise, and saying to the suspect, “Now you know how your old lady felt right, when you were beating on her.”

The suspect was taken to a hospital after the encounter.

“This conduct itself justifies termination,” Titterington wrote, noting that Kilbourne had previous discipline for similar misconduct.