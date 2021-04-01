Troy police to hold press conference on chase, double fatal crash today

Troy police will have a press conference this morning regarding a chase that ended in a double-fatal crash in Bethel Twp. Monday.
The briefing is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. We will update this story throughout the press conference.
Jalen T. Alexander, 19, and Chelsey R. Vollmer, 32, were both pronounced dead at the scene after a red Jeep driven by Alexander crashed into Vollmer’s Volkswagen at U.S. 40 and state Route 202.
Vollmer’s toddler daughter and a passenger in Alexander’s Jeep were transported to area hospitals.
The incident started around 8 a.m. after Troy police in the area of Stonyridge Avenue and Imperial Court were looking Alexander, who was wanted for felonious assault and child abuse/endangering.
An officer spotted a vehicle believed to belong to Alexander and attempted to stop it. Instead, Alexander fled, resulting in a police chase. Speeds reached 120 miles per hours. A police log indicated police were “backing off” due to traffic about a minute before the crash occurred.