Troy police to hold press conference on chase, double fatal crash today

Multiple medics were called to U.S. 40 and state Route 202 after a Troy police chase ended in a double fatal crash on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. MARSHALL GORBY / STAFF
Local News | 56 minutes ago
By Kristen SpickerEileen McClory - Dayton Daily News

Troy police will have a press conference this morning regarding a chase that ended in a double-fatal crash in Bethel Twp. Monday.

The briefing is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. We will update this story throughout the press conference.

Jalen T. Alexander, 19, and Chelsey R. Vollmer, 32, were both pronounced dead at the scene after a red Jeep driven by Alexander crashed into Vollmer’s Volkswagen at U.S. 40 and state Route 202.

Vollmer’s toddler daughter and a passenger in Alexander’s Jeep were transported to area hospitals.

The incident started around 8 a.m. after Troy police in the area of Stonyridge Avenue and Imperial Court were looking Alexander, who was wanted for felonious assault and child abuse/endangering.

An officer spotted a vehicle believed to belong to Alexander and attempted to stop it. Instead, Alexander fled, resulting in a police chase. Speeds reached 120 miles per hours. A police log indicated police were “backing off” due to traffic about a minute before the crash occurred.

