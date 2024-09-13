Troy Schools, city make land agreement to accommodate construction of larger buildings

The agreement includes transfer of current city park land to the schools to accommodate the larger buildings. The transfer needs to occur soon for the schools to meet Ohio Facilities Construction Commission deadlines and allow for building design and construction plans.

As part of the agreement, the schools would provide four to six youth-sized ballfields, including backstops on school properties, including the new elementary schools at the Cookson and Hook school sites, a new elementary at the McKaig/Arthur Road site and a middle school site off Swailes Road.

The schools would also remediate and demolish the Van Cleve, Heywood and Kyle school buildings and convey vacant property to the city in shovel ready condition by the end of 2027. They also would agree to allow the city to use the new ballfields.

The four to six ballfields would replace four fields that will be lost with the transfer of the Hook and Campbell park properties.