Troy Schools, city make land agreement to accommodate construction of larger buildings

The Troy City Schools Board of Education voted Sept. 9 to approve a real estate exchange agreement with the city of Troy and the city park board for property. The agreement will accommodate new school construction along with providing community ballfields and allow future development of properties where existing schools will be removed as part of the district building program.
Schools Superintendent Chris Piper earlier said the land transfers are important to the overall district plan to build four new schools. The plan includes building on the current Hook Elementary School and Cookson Elementary School sites. For those locations to work for planned larger school buildings, the district will need city park land located adjacent to both school sites.
The agreement includes transfer of current city park land to the schools to accommodate the larger buildings. The transfer needs to occur soon for the schools to meet Ohio Facilities Construction Commission deadlines and allow for building design and construction plans.
As part of the agreement, the schools would provide four to six youth-sized ballfields, including backstops on school properties, including the new elementary schools at the Cookson and Hook school sites, a new elementary at the McKaig/Arthur Road site and a middle school site off Swailes Road.
The schools would also remediate and demolish the Van Cleve, Heywood and Kyle school buildings and convey vacant property to the city in shovel ready condition by the end of 2027. They also would agree to allow the city to use the new ballfields.
The four to six ballfields would replace four fields that will be lost with the transfer of the Hook and Campbell park properties.
