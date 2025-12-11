Troy schools to collect fewer property taxes by reducing millage rate

The district will forgo $1.6 million in revenue due in calendar year 2026 as follows, Price told the board:

-Bond Fund Millage of 4.66 mills in 2024 will go down by 0.81 mills to be 3.85 mills in 2025

-Bond Retirement Fund Millage of 0.95 mills in 2024 will go down by 0.45 mills to be 0.50 mills in 2025

The decision will save the owner of a home with a $100,000 tax value around $40 a year, Price said.

“That will give all of us a bit of a reprieve,” he said. The savings may not be a lot per taxpayer, “but it is something,” Price added.

“We recognize the financial pressures many of our families and property owners are facing,” schools Superintendent Chris Piper said. “While maintaining excellent educational programs and facilities remains our top priority, we are proud to return more than $1.6 million directly to taxpayers through this meaningful millage reduction. This action reflects our ongoing effort to be responsible stewards of public resources.”

The reduction was proposed by the county Budget Commission, comprised of the county auditor, prosecutor and treasurer in meetings with school and other officials earlier in the fall, Price said. Several discussions were held before the proposal approved was drawn up.

“Everybody is sharpening their pencils with increased property values across Ohio …” Price said.

The Miami County commissioners and Tipp City Council are among those who also have approved a tax reduction proposal.

