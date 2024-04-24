Troy schools, YMCA to open before/after-school child care to serve 80-100 kids

The Troy schools do not have any before or after school program now, said David Fong, district communications coordinator.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Miami County YMCA to bring this much-needed service to our students and families,” said Chris Piper, superintendent of Troy City Schools. “This program will not only offer childcare but also provide opportunities for academic support and enrichment activities for the students.”

The Troy Foundation will provide a grant for $112,500 for the program from its Priority Needs Fund. This fund was established to fund grants to address needs identified in a 2020 Community Needs Assessment. That assessment identified childcare among the most pressing need for the community.

“We are looking forward to collaborating with Troy City Schools and The Troy Foundation to launch this pilot program,” said Donn Craig, branch executive, Robinson Branch of the Miami County YMCA. “By offering before- and after-school care, we aim to alleviate the childcare burden on families and create a supportive environment where children can learn, grow, and thrive.”

An “affordable fee” will be charged for the program, Craig said, adding that the exact fee still is being determined. He anticipates each site will be able to accommodate 40-50 students. The YMCA now is completing the licensing process for a program.

The programs will be offered beginning at 6:30 a.m. and then after school until 5:30 p.m. The goals include providing a safe and enriching environment for students outside of regular school hours, the schools said.

”This pilot is the first step towards helping Troy families secure childcare for their children,” said Melissa Kleptz, foundation president and CEO.

The YMCA has hired Robin Mitzelos as the program director. Teachers will be hired for both locations. Registration for the pilot programs will begin in June. Information on the registration process will be available soon on the YMCA’s website at www.miamicountyymca.net or by contacting Craig at 937-440-9622.

The Miami County commissioners earlier embarked on a project to increase the number of childcare seats within the county. The commissioners have committed money from the county’s American Rescue Plan, or ARPA, funding for new program or expansion efforts. The commissioners said the lack of childcare across the county, as in many areas of the country, has been an impediment to workforce development efforts.

Contact this contributing writer at nancykburr@aol.com