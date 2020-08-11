Troy sees increased interest in digital academy

Seed packets can be turned into extension office

The Ohio Department of Agriculture is asking anyone who received unsolicited seed packets in the mail to drop them off at the Ohio State University Extension Miami County office at the Hobart Center for County Government, 510 W. Water St.

The office is located on the building's second floor. A drop box is located outside the door. Those leaving the seeds are asked to leave them in the original packaging, if possible.

Anyone with questions is asked to email Bennett.709@osu.edu.

By collecting the seed packets, OSU Extension and the ODA hope to identify the source of the seeds, Bennett said.