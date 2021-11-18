Troy zoning board upholds demolition plans for 1800s building

The building and its fate have been the center of controversy for more than 18 months, with a citizens organization, Troy Historic Preservation Alliance, at one point protesting proposed demolition outside the building just west of the Public Square and a short distance from the 1880s Miami County Courthouse.

A portion of the building housed a county courthouse in the 1840s and had ties to the early Black community. The BZA earlier this month heard several hours of testimony from 116 W. Main St. and representatives of THPA.

Randy Kimmel of 116 W. Main St., said Thursday the BZA made “the right decision.”

“It is not a fun decision for any of us,” Kimmel said. “Let’s get it behind us and move on for a win-win for the community.”

The Preservation Alliance organization was one of two parties to appeal the Planning Commission decision.

”We are disappointed by the outcome of today’s vote,” THPA said in a written statement. “The decision made by Troy’s Board of Zoning Appeals is out of step with the culture of stewardship in historic downtown Troy, which many property owners and residents take very seriously.

“A convincing case was made that the owner of 112-118 W. Main St. failed to provide clear evidence that the standards of demolition were met,” THPA said. “We are considering all options. In the meantime, we hope that the property owner will do the right thing and sell the property for a fair price to an interested buyer. The history represented by 112-118 W. Main St. is too important to lose.”

Voting to uphold the Planning Commission decision were Larry Wolke, Will Harrelson, John Stickel and Anthony Smith. Voting “no” were: Kent Frauenberger, Marty Baker and Richard Burns.

BZA decisions can be appealed to the county common pleas court.