Trump promises ‘warrior dividend’ military bonus by year’s end

“In honor of our nation’s founding in 1776, we are sending every soldier $1,776,” Trump added. “Think of that, and the checks are already on the way.”

Trump attributed the windfall to increased revenue from tariffs he raised beginning in April, but it was unclear where or how the funds for the payments would be appropriated. Questions were sent to a representative of the Department of the Air Force, as well as the offices of U.S. Rep. Mike Turner, a senior member of the House Armed Services Committee, and Sen. Jon Husted.

“We made a lot more money than anybody thought because of tariffs, and the bill helped us along. Nobody deserves it more than our military, and I say congratulations to everybody,” Trump said.

In most of Wednesday’s prime-time address, Trump argued that wages are up and inflation is down. He said gas prices have fallen to the lowest average price in 1,741 days and “Americans on track to spend the lowest amount of their disposable income on gas in the last two decades.”