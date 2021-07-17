TSA intercepts loaded handgun at Dayton International Airport

A Transportation Security Administration officers intercepted a loaded handgun packed in a passenger’s luggage at the Dayton International Airport.
A TSA officer spotted the handgun around 4:30 p .m. Wednesday during an X-ray screening of the passenger’s carry-on bag and immediately alerted the Dayton Airport Police, according to a news release from the TSA.
The firearm, which was loaded with the safety engaged, was the first firearm detected at the Dayton airport this year. One was detected last year, and seven in 2019., and the passenger said he had forgotten it was in his bag, the release stated.
The passenger said he had forgotten the gun was in the bag.
TSA can impose civil penalties up to $13,910 for each violation. A typical first offense for carrying a loaded handgun into a checkpoint is $4,100.
“We want to remind everyone planning to fly out of Dayton to carefully inspect your bag before you pack it and head to the airport,” Ohio TSA Federal Security Director Donald Barker stated. “This simple act could save you lots of time and money, along with avoiding possible arrest with local law enforcement.”
Passengers are allowed to travel with firearms in checked bags if the weapons are unloaded, packed separately from ammunition in a locked hardback case and are declared at the airline check-in counter.
TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website.