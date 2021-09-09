dayton-daily-news logo
X

Tudor home in Dayton priced at $110k on Cheap Old Houses Instagram

This tudor-style home at 1360 Cornell Drive has been listed on the popular real estate Instagram Cheap Old Houses at just $110,000.
Caption
This tudor-style home at 1360 Cornell Drive has been listed on the popular real estate Instagram Cheap Old Houses at just $110,000.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

What to Know
By , Dayton Daily News
30 minutes ago

Are you searching for a tudor-style home in Dayton? A residence near the Dayton Art Institute has hit the popular real estate Instagram Cheap Old Houses.

The all-brick home at 1360 Cornell Drive, located roughly five minutes from the DAI, is priced at $110,000. Built in 1926, it has three bedrooms and one bathroom.

Listing agent Erin Warfield describes the home as having “amazing bones” and “perfect for a family or an investor looking to do an easy flip.” The roof was replaced in 2016 and the air conditioning in 2008. There is a newer kitchen as well.

For more information, contact Warfield at erinwarfield.kw.com.

In Other News
1
Hop to Dayton Mall’s Retro Rewind outdoor concert starring The Avalons
2
WORTH THE DRIVE: Glass pumpkin patch will sparkle during Hocking Hills...
3
Greene County bald eagle rescue ends with canoe ride on park ranger’s...
4
Changes coming to WYSO’s music show lineup
5
Agnes makes home in iconic downtown Wympee building
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top