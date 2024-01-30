Tudor’s Biscuit World closes in Fairborn

Tudor’s Biscuit World is closed in Fairborn after serving breakfast and lunch for nearly five years.
A sign posted to the door said Jan. 25 was the final day the restaurant was open.
“We think you for your patronage!” read the sign, which directed customers to the only other Tudor’s Biscuit World location in the area at 810 W. Second St. in Xenia.
Credit: Marshall Gorby
Credit: Marshall Gorby
Tudor’s Biscuit World opened in spring 2019 at 130 N. Broad St. in Fairborn. The restaurant’s Facebook page indicates it is permanently closed, and calls on Tuesday to the restaurant were unanswered.
The chain of more than 70 restaurants is based in Charleston, West Virginia.
