Turkey give-away to area veterans a thank you for their service

“It’s nice to see that…you still have that support, people are still thinking of you and want to give away a free turkey,” he said, “especially this year when everything is so expensive. It’s nice.”

“I think it’s a good thing to do,” said Army veteran Rufus Frazier of Dayton as he waited in line, “because a lot of them don’t have access to a lot of things right now.”

VFP Post Vice-Commander Dustin Clark said his post jumped at the chance to help.

“A lot of people are in need. There are a lot of veterans who are in need. There are veterans who are struggling to pay their bills and things of that nature,” said Clark, who spent seven years on active duty and still serves in the Army Reserve.

“That’s the great thing about the veteran community. We tend to help each other,” Clark said. “When we were are in the military, we relied on each other. And a lot of us who get out, we miss that and want to help other veterans who need help as well.”