Turkeys, produce and more to be given out during mass food distribution Tuesday

The Levin Family Foundation is sponsoring the event and volunteering to pass out food. Others interested in volunteering can register online at www.thefoodbankdayton.org/volunteer.

“The Foodbank is grateful to the Levin family and the foundation for their partnership and commitment to all of our neighbors in the Miami Valley,” said Michelle L. Riley, CEO of The Foodbank. “We are still seeing long term effects of COVID with about a 30% increase in client visits over the fall months. This distribution helps to ensure everyone will have a warm, full table on Thanksgiving Day.”