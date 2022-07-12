Turner asks Biden to cooperate in Afghanistan inquiry

“This is a recent development,” the Dayton Republican wrote in his letter. “For more than a decade, administrations of both parties have cooperated with SIGAR’s investigative efforts in accordance with U.S. law and provided timely and thorough responses.”

A spokeswoman for Turner said the administration has not responded beyond confirming receipt of the letter.

Questions were sent to the White House Monday.

America ended a 20-year war in Afghanistan last August, evacuating more than 120,000 U.S. citizens and allies in just over two weeks. The frantic final exit cost the lives of more than 180 Afghans and 13 U.S. service members, some barely older than the war.

The Air Force Reserve Command confirmed last year that the 445th Airlift Wing, based at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, played a role in the withdrawal and evacuation.