Turner, California lawmaker push back against Trump tariffs

Sánchez introduced the bill with Turner named as a sole co-sponsor. Turner leads the U.S. delegation to NATO’s Parliamentary Assembly, and he brought the assembly’s spring session to Dayton last May.

The new bill was introduced ahead of the Munich Security Conference, a forum held recently in Munich, Germany.

“NATO is the United States’ greatest strategic alliance and the relationship with our transatlantic allies must be preserved,” Sánchez said in a statement. “This is a simple bill. Congress has constitutional authority over trade and any new tariffs against our closest friends and allies should require congressional approval to protect those relationships and our national security.”

“NATO is a cornerstone of America’s national security, and at a moment when Russia and China are testing our resolve, we should be strengthening Allied unity,” Turner said in the same release. “Congress must re-claim its role in trade relations with our NATO allies.”

The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to rule at some point this year on President Trump’s imposition of tariffs.

The court heard oral arguments on the issue on an expedited basis in November, and a ruling is thought to be possible as early as this Friday.

Sánchez’ release noted that last month Trump threatened to impose 10% tariffs on eight NATO countries over opposition to the administration’s desire to annex Greenland. The tariffs could have risen to up to 25%, she noted.

Turner has openly disagreed with Trump on a number of foreign policy questions in the first year of Trump’s second term.

In 2025, Turner broke with the White House over U.S. aid to Ukraine, repeatedly chiding those Republicans who want to go easy on Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

A message seeking comment was sent to Turner’s office.