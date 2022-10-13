Turner, Ohio senators to DOD: Move faster on advanced jet engine decision

GE has pursued its XA100 Adaptive Cycle engine for some time, and concluded the first phase of testing on its second XA100 in Evendale late last year.

GE maintains that its engine is designed to fit both the F-35A and F-35C without structural modifications to either airframe, enabling better range, acceleration and cooling to accommodate next-generation mission systems.

The Pratt & Whitney engine is seen as more of an incremental upgrade to an existing powerplant. The F-35 currently uses Pratt & Whitney’s F135 engine.

Congress late last year called for new engines in current and future F-35s, starting in 2027.

“Balancing current needs to maintain readiness with investments in next-generation capabilities that ensure our warfighters are equipped to fight and win the conflicts of tomorrow is of utmost importance,” the letter states. “It’s not enough that DOD keeps up with our adversaries. We must make strategic funding decisions that bring us the technological leaps that will enable us to maintain our competitive edge.”

It adds: “We must continue to develop and field advanced propulsion systems which will enable our servicemembers to fly into the theater of operation, complete their mission and return home safely.”

The soon-to-be renamed GE Aerospace — also known as GE Aviation — is a big employer in Southwestern Ohio. Pre-pandemic, the company had about 1,500 employees working in four Dayton-area facilities, sites which saw a $1 billion total annual investment. About 9,000 Ohioans work for the company in total.

The engine program is managed by the Propulsion Directorate at the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

The directorate has a $3.4 billion portfolio.