Turner-Sloss and Fairchild take early lead in Dayton city commission race

Caption Turner-Sloss is running for Dayton Commissioner. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

The top two-vote getters will be elected.

Benson-Taylor is the only first-time candidate in this contest.

Fairchild, the incumbent, won a special election in 2018 to replace Joey Williams, who stepped down.

Caption Stacy Benson-Taylor is running for Dayton Commissioner. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

Fairchild campaigned with and supports Shenise Turner-Sloss, who unsuccessfully ran for the commission in 2017 and 2019.

Sliver ran for the commission in 2015, but finished in last place in the four-way race.

Sliver and Benson-Taylor are endorsed by the Montgomery County Democratic Party, and they are running on the same ticket, along with mayoral candidate Jeff Mims Jr.

But this isn’t like some past commission races, because Fairchild only won a special election and has yet to prevail in a general election.

Caption Daryl Fairchild is running for Dayton Commissioner. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

And Turner-Sloss faced two incumbents in both of her races. In this contest, there’s only one of those, and he supports her.

The commission is guaranteed to have one new commissioner next year, and the five-person body could have as many as three new members, depending on who wins the municipal and mayoral races.

The candidates say this is a critical juncture for the city.

Caption Scott Sliver, running for Dayton Commissioner, speaks at the candidates forum held at Grace United Methodist Church Monday Sept. 27, 2021. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

Dayton faces challenges ahead, including millions of dollars in potential revenue losses from a shift to remote working and decisions about how to spend $138 million in federal rescue funds.

Fairchild is the manager of chaplain services at Dayton Children’s Hospital. Turner-Sloss works in logistics management at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

Benson-Taylor was regional director AFSCME Ohio Council 8, a union that represents many city employees. Sliver is a pastor at Dayton Vineyard.