Turner-Sloss and Fairchild take early lead in Dayton city commission race

Shenise Turner-Sloss remains in the lead in the race for two Dayton City seats, and incumbent City Commissioner Darryl Fairchild has moved into the second spot, according to unofficial partial election results from the Montgomery County Board of Elections at 9:04 p.m.
Sloss has about 29.2% of the vote, while Fairchild has 28.6% and Benson-Taylor has 23.7%, according to the partial results. Scott Sliver has about 18.6% of the vote.
Fairchild and Benson-Taylor had the exact same share of votes when the absentee only ballots were tallied and published earlier in the night by the board of elections.
But Fairchild took the lead in the latest update, as more votes were tabulated.
Turner-Sloss received the most votes of any of the candidates in the May runoff election, and Benson-Taylor edged out Fairchild, finishing second.
The top two-vote getters will be elected.
Benson-Taylor is the only first-time candidate in this contest.
Fairchild, the incumbent, won a special election in 2018 to replace Joey Williams, who stepped down.
Fairchild campaigned with and supports Shenise Turner-Sloss, who unsuccessfully ran for the commission in 2017 and 2019.
Sliver ran for the commission in 2015, but finished in last place in the four-way race.
Sliver and Benson-Taylor are endorsed by the Montgomery County Democratic Party, and they are running on the same ticket, along with mayoral candidate Jeff Mims Jr.
But this isn’t like some past commission races, because Fairchild only won a special election and has yet to prevail in a general election.
And Turner-Sloss faced two incumbents in both of her races. In this contest, there’s only one of those, and he supports her.
The commission is guaranteed to have one new commissioner next year, and the five-person body could have as many as three new members, depending on who wins the municipal and mayoral races.
The candidates say this is a critical juncture for the city.
Dayton faces challenges ahead, including millions of dollars in potential revenue losses from a shift to remote working and decisions about how to spend $138 million in federal rescue funds.
Fairchild is the manager of chaplain services at Dayton Children’s Hospital. Turner-Sloss works in logistics management at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.
Benson-Taylor was regional director AFSCME Ohio Council 8, a union that represents many city employees. Sliver is a pastor at Dayton Vineyard.
