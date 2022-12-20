Turner’s office: Delphi retiree legislation not yet part of federal ‘omnibus’ bill

Funding to restore the pensions of Delphi salaried retirees is not yet in the massive omnibus spending package being considered by lawmakers in the last days of 2022, according to the office of U.S. Rep. Mike Turner, the Dayton Republican who had fought for the bill.
However, Turner will join in an effort to introduce an amendment to have the measure added, his office also said.
There had been some cautious optimism that the bill would see Senate passage after the House approved it this summer.
In July, the House approved the “Susan Muffley Act” in a bipartisan 254-to-175 vote. That bill, which would have restored the salaried retirees’ full pensions, stalled in the Senate after an Idaho senator objected.
Turner’s office said earlier this month he was working with colleagues in a bid to have Congress send the legislation to President Biden, who had said he would sign it into law.
Without Senate approval, the measure is back to square one, legislatively speaking. Without a positive Senate vote, “Then this (House passage) doesn’t matter,” Turner told Delphi retirees at Sinclair Community College in a September rally. “It’s like an Etch-a-Sketch.”
“We have one hurdle remaining,” Tom Rose, a Delphi retired manager who lives in Washington Twp., said in September.
Salaried retirees from Delphi saw their pensions diminished greatly when the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corp. assumed control of the pensions in 2009, reduced by up to 70% in some cases, all while General Motors, Delphi’s former owner, continued to support the pensions of hourly, union-represented Delphi workers.
