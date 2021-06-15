Twin brothers indicted for home invasion with shots fired in Dayton

About 90 minutes later, an officer on patrol spotted Tyler Quinn driving the stolen car and tried to pull him over. However, he did not stop for the cruiser’s emergency lights and sirens, according to the report.

“The Chrysler fled at a high rate of speed, drove through numerous stop signs and intersections with no regard for public safety and nearly struck several other occupied vehicles,” the affidavit stated.

The Quinns eventually were stuck in traffic and both ran from the car but both were taken into custody.

Tyler Quinn was indicted Tuesday on additional charges in an unrelated case. He also will be arraigned Thursday for carrying concealed weapons and criminal trespass, a misdemeanor, for an April 11 incident in Dayton, records show.

Both Quinns remain in the Montgomery County Jail, where they have been held since their June 5 arrests by Dayton police.