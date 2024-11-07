Two accused in Dayton robbery where gun was pointed at child

Petty is also facing one count each of carrying concealed weapons, having weapons while under disability and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

On Monday Dayton police responded to a robbery in the 200 block of East Siebenthaler Avenue around 11 p.m.

A pair reported they were robbed by five masked men, according to court records.

“(One of the victims) told officers that they were forced inside their residence at gunpoint and they pointed the gun at a child, threatening to shoot,” an affidavit read. “The males took their car keys and phone and fled.”

The pair identified Petty as one of the robbers and said another was known as “Duke”. They also provided a suspect and vehicle description.

Crews later found the suspect vehicle with Petty and Hall-Poole inside.

A gun was reportedly at Petty’s feet.

A woman at the scene reportedly called Hall-Poole “Duke” multiple times unprovoked.

Police also found marijuana packaging in their pockets that matched packaging found at the scene of the robbery, according to court documents.

Petty and Poole-Hall were booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

Their bond was set at $250,000.