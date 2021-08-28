dayton-daily-news logo
Two adults, one juvenile injured in Harrison Twp crash late Friday

By Daniel Susco
27 minutes ago

Two adults and one juvenile were taken to the hospital after a crash in Harrison Township Friday night.

Emergency crews responded to the 3700 block of Salem Avenue at 9:10 p.m.

The two adults were taken to Kettering Health Dayton, formerly called Grandview Medical Center, while the juvenile was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital.

The severity of the injuries is not known, but the emergency crews cleared the scene of the crash by 9:40 p.m.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

