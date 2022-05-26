Two area universities lauded for support of military-connected students

The University of Dayton and Wright State University are being recognized for their support of students with connections to the military.
UD said Thursday it is among the first group of colleges and universities earning Ohio’s Collegiate Purple Star designation for backing military-connected students.
The selection represents having “a dedicated military/veteran point of contact and/or office on campus, establishing priority registration for veterans and servicemembers, and allowing the establishment of student-led groups and organizations for veterans and servicemembers,” UD said.
“The efforts of the University of Dayton and its Military and Veteran Programs and Services office have earned the university a place in this first group of Collegiate Purple Star designees,” Ohio Department of Higher Education Chancellor Randy Gardner said in a statement from UD. “The support provided helps those who are transitioning to higher education or balancing their education with continued military service.”
And in Fairborn, Wright State said Thursday it has received the same designation.
“The Veteran and Military Center at Wright State has done an excellent job providing a supportive environment for those veterans and service members making the transition to college and the workforce,” Gardner said in a release from Wright State.
The designation was established by the Ohio Department of Higher Education to recognize Ohio colleges and universities for their efforts to support students with military backgrounds.
The first group of Collegiate Purple Star campuses were announced Thursday.
About the Author