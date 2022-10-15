Two dead following a utility vehicle crash in Clay Twp.

Two young women were killed and two other people were injured early Saturday morning in a crash involving a utility vehicle in Clay Twp.
The crash occurred at 12:38 a.m. near the intersection of Pansing and Phillipsburg-Union roads in Clay Twp. in Montgomery County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
A 2021 Polaris RZR utility vehicle driven by Clayton Cooper, 25, of Phillipsburg, crashed after crossing a creek, according to police.
Bailey Watson, 21, of Englewood and Madison Grow, 20, of Laura were killed in the crash. Cooper and Leah Scott, 20, of Lewisburg suffered serious injuries and were transported to Miami Valley Hospital, according to police.
The crash is under investigation.
In Other News
About the Author