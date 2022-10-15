BreakingNews
Dayton native among five killed in Raleigh shooting
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Two dead following a utility vehicle crash in Clay Twp.

Local News
By , Staff Writer
51 minutes ago

Two young women were killed and two other people were injured early Saturday morning in a crash involving a utility vehicle in Clay Twp.

The crash occurred at 12:38 a.m. near the intersection of Pansing and Phillipsburg-Union roads in Clay Twp. in Montgomery County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

A 2021 Polaris RZR utility vehicle driven by Clayton Cooper, 25, of Phillipsburg, crashed after crossing a creek, according to police.

Bailey Watson, 21, of Englewood and Madison Grow, 20, of Laura were killed in the crash. Cooper and Leah Scott, 20, of Lewisburg suffered serious injuries and were transported to Miami Valley Hospital, according to police.

The crash is under investigation.

In Other News
1
Here’s what US senator is asking for to stop Dayton-area mail thefts
2
REMINDER: Help welcome home 102 area veterans tonight at Dayton airport
3
Many details add to Rogue’s appeal
4
Great fall weather this weekend for hayrides, pumpkin picking
5
Wright-Patt shows off its snow removal equipment

About the Author

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top