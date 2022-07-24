Two dead, one injured in Darke County crash

Darke County Sheriff Office’s Deputies, Arcanum Rescue, New Madison Fire Department and the Darke County Coroner’s Office were sent to the 3400 block of US-127 on reports of a two-vehicle head-on crash at 12:38 a.m. Sunday, according to a press release from the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

A 2001 Chevrolet traveled northbound along the US-127 route when it went left-of-center and hit a blue 2018 Chevrolet truck head on, according to the release.