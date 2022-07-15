dayton-daily-news logo
Two in critical condition, I-75 SB closed after crash in Dayton

30 minutes ago

Two people have been taken to the hospital in critical condition after a crash on southbound Interstate 75 near Edwin C. Moses Boulevard. The highway is closed due to the crash.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records, the crash was reported between two vehicles at 11:03 p.m.

Emergency crews took two people to Miami Valley Hospital, both in critical condition.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

