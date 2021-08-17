Two in hospital after crash that trapped one in Xenia Monday night

Two people were taken to the hospital Monday night after a crash that left one trapped inside a vehicle in Xenia.
At 9:21 p.m., emergency crews were called to the area of West Main Street and Progress Drive in Xenia and found a three-vehicle crash, according to Greene County dispatch records.
Two people were injured, one of whom was trapped inside one of the vehicles.
Both injured people were transported to Miami Valley Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, dispatchers said.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.
