Two in hospital after rollover crash in Trotwood

Two people were taken to the hospital after a rollover crash near the intersection of state Route 49 and Wolf Creek Pike in Trotwood.
According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records, at 2:41 a.m. a 9-1-1 caller reported the crash, saying that there were people on the ground.
However, dispatchers couldn’t confirm if those people were ejected from a vehicle during the crash or had exited the vehicle on their own.
Dispatchers said that two people were taken to Miami Valley Hospital, but those victims’ conditions are unknown.
