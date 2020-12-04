Man accused of ramming woman’s car with 8-year-old boy inside now in jail

A Dayton man was booked into jail Thursday, two days after a warrant for his arrest was issued for allegedly ramming a woman’s car last month while she was driving with her 8-year-old son in Dayton.
Damitree McComb, 39, was indicted Tuesday on two counts of felonious assault by a Montgomery County grand jury.
A woman told Dayton police that she was headed east on West Siebenthaler Avenue around 9:20 a.m. Nov. 19 when McComb was driving behind her and began striking the rear of her vehicle an unknown number of times, according to an affidavit and statement of facts filed in Dayton Municipal Court.
“At one point after being struck from the rear, the impact forced her vehicle into oncoming traffic, where she almost collided with a vehicle traveling west in the westbound lane of travel,” the affidavit read.
She said McComb followed her into the parking lot, got out of his vehicle and kicked the rear of her vehicle an unknown number of times before he got back inside his vehicle and left, according to the court document.