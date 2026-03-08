Two local charter schools get first strike from state

Fifteen schools are listed on the 2026 Community Schools at Risk for Closure list.

Both Miami Valley Academy and Dayton Leadership Academy got two stars overall on the state report card. Neither school is the lowest rated in the state or even the lowest-rated charter school in the region.

The criteria for being at risk of closure is:

- Charter schools serving K-3 meet the criteria if they earn: A 1 star rating on the Early Literacy Component; OR an overall rating of less than 2 stars.

- Community schools that serve 4-8 grade meet the criteria if they earn: a 1 star rating on the Achievement Component and a 1 star rating on the Community School Value-Added Measure, calculated for charter schools using value-added data from only the most recent school year; OR an overall rating of 2 stars or less and 1 star on the Community School Value-Added Measure.

- Community schools serving 10-12 grades meet criteria if they earn 1 star on the achievement component and 1 or 2 stars on Gap Closing, OR an overall rating of less than 2 stars and a 1 star rating on Community School Value-Added Measure.

The value-added calculation used for closure uses the same methodology as the Community School Value-Added Measure but only includes students who have been enrolled for the two most recent school years, per ODEW.

Dayton Leadership Academy

Dayton Leadership Academy’s strike was due to one star on Achievement and one star on the Closure Value-Added Rating in the 2024-2025 report card, according to the 2026 Community Schools at Risk for Closure List. The school, located in West Dayton off West Riverside Avenue, is sponsored by the Fordham Institute and had 540 students in 2024-2025, according to ODEW.

Kathryn Mullen, who oversees the Fordham Foundation’s charter school sponsorship, said support to DLA includes a grant to fund training from the National Charter Schools Institute, increased monitoring and oversight of attendance and chronic absenteeism, and teacher recruiting and retention strategies.

“We met with the board, connected DLA with ODEW to better understand in detail the first strike criteria, and have provided training opportunities including report card, early literacy and attendance,” Mullen said. “We also have an increased focus on the quality of instruction and professional learning.”

Tess Mitchner Asinjo, executive director of the Dayton Leadership Academy, said on its 2025 report card, the DLA got a three-star rating in progress out of five. Their overall rating was two out of five stars.

“We were surprised to see the school received a strike,” Asinjo said.

Asinjo said to improve achievement and progress, the school made multiple staff changes, adopted high quality instructional materials and provided training on the new curriculum. They also reconfigured the middle school schedule to a block schedule, which provides all 7th and 8th students with two math classes.

“Our mid-year data shows that these changes are having a positive impact,” Asinjo said. “Exam scores have increased 10%, math scores are 9% higher and science scores are 24% higher compared to last year.”

Miami Valley Academies

Miami Valley Academies, located on North Springboro Pike in Moraine, received one star on Achievement and one Star on Value-Added. The school is sponsored by the Educational Resource Consultants of Ohio and educated 119 students in 2024-2025, according to ODEW.

Neither the Educational Resource Consultants of Ohio nor the Miami Valley Academies responded to multiple calls and emails for comment.