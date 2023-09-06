Two Miami County school board races draw big fields for November election

TROY — While the ballot for the Nov. 7 election has several contested races in Miami County, the largest fields of candidates will be vying for seats on the boards of education for the Tipp City Exempted Village Schools and the Bethel Local Schools.

Both southern Miami County school districts have faced controversy the past couple of years, and board members in each were targets of legal removal efforts that were dismissed for different reasons in the past six months.

Tipp City schools election

In Tipp City, at times contentious school board meetings included disagreements over procedure and issues such as board member use of district attorneys.

A citizens group sought the removal of board members Anne Zakkour and Theresa Dunaway before dismissing the action in Miami County Common Pleas Court in March. The Concerned Citizens said they were concerned about the impact of prolonged litigation on the district and its students. Dunaway and Zakkour said the dismissal came because the citizens group did not have a valid case against them.

The board seats held by Dunaway, Zakkour and board President Simon Patry all are on the ballot this fall. None of the three board members filed for re-election. Patry resigned his seat at a Tuesday board work session.

Eight candidates filed petitions to run for the three Tipp City board seats in the November election. Petitions of the following seven candidates were certified: Linda Ares, Cynthia Dillard, Joshua Grear, Ray Lilly, Angie McMurry, David Moorhead and Kyle Thompson.

Bethel schools election

In the Bethel school district, controversy centered on the board’s action allowing transgender-identifying students to use the restroom that aligns with their gender identity. The board’s decision was challenged in federal court. The case was dismissed in August by Judge Michael Newman of U.S. District Court in Dayton.

Three school board members were named in court action seeking their legal removal from office. They were Danny Elam Jr., Lydda Mansfield and Lori Sebastian. The lawsuit was dismissed last month by Judge Jeannine Pratt of Miami County Common Pleas Court, who ruled the lawsuit’s claims did not justify removal.

Three Bethel board seats are on the ballot, but they are divided into two separate races — one in which four candidates are running for two seats, and a second race where three candidates are running for one seat.

The seats in questions are now held by Mansfield, Sebastian and Jacob King. King did not file to run for re-election, while Mansfield and Sebastian did. The candidates for the board seats are:

Race to elect two members:

- Regan Butler

- Jackie Leskowich

- Kerry Pahal

- Lori Sebastian

Race to elect one member:

- Megan Black-Striley

- Lydda Mansfield

- Andrew Vieth

Tipp City Council race

The race for three Tipp City council members drew six candidates. They are Leslie Budding, Kathryn Huffman, John Kessler, Michael McFarland, Will Roberts and Logan Rogers. Huffman and McFarland are incumbents. The third seat on the ballot is currently held by Robert Schwab, who did not file for re-election.