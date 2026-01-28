Two new programs to address human trafficking in Montgomery County

“Embedding these workers in children services agencies in communities with active anti-trafficking networks will enhance collaboration and ensure survivors are connected to the supports they need,” a state news release reads.

The state explained the second local initiative — this one exclusive to Montgomery County — as a “focus on addressing the root causes of numerous runaway reports of missing children.”

The state explained that a local nonprofit will “lead non-police response efforts for youth who repeatedly run away or go missing from care, using a human trafficking screening tool and other trauma-informed services.”

“Intervening early starts with understanding why young people go missing,” said Ohio Department of Children and Youth Director Kara Wente. “When we better identify the why, we can connect youth with the right services. By responding with compassion and coordinated support, we can prevent exploitation, reduce long-term harm, and help young people find safety, stability, and hope.”

The program, expected to cost the state $550,000 over two years, stems from recommendations from the Missing Persons Working Group assembled by Gov. Mike DeWine, the state said.

