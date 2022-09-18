Two people injured following Miami County crash

A crash involving a pick-up truck occurred on State Route 55 and Horseshoe Bend Road on Saturday night where two people were injured.
Crews reportedly arrived on scene eight to 10 minutes after a call came in at 11:25 p.m. about a crash, according to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.
The vehicle was traveling west on Horseshoe Bend Road, drove off the left side of the road and through two yards where it struck two mailboxes then struck an embankment, police said.
The driver was taken by Troy EMS to Upper Valley Medical Center and the second passenger was sent to the Miami Valley Hospital via CareFlight, according to the sheriff’s office.
The extent of their injuries is not yet known.
The crash is under investigation.
We will update as we learn more.
