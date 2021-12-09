Two restaurants coming to Huber Heights on Old Troy Pike

The development will be on 1.84 acres and will include about 192 market-rate apartments in six multi-family buildings. It will also include six commercial buildings on individual lots. The Gilligan Oil Company is the applicant for the proposed center that will be called “Huber Heights Center.”

This project is separate from another proposed project, also on Old Troy Pike, where an apartment complex with 216 units is planned for a a vacant property at 6502 Old Troy Pike, according to city documents. The 20-acre property is on the northeast corner of Old Troy Pike and Chambersburg Road. The Annex Group is the developer for the project.