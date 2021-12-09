Two restaurants coming to Huber Heights on Old Troy Pike

HUBER HEIGHTS — A Popeye’s Chicken and a Dunkin’ are proposed for a new development at the intersection of Old Troy Pike and Taylorsville Road.
The development will be on 1.84 acres and will include about 192 market-rate apartments in six multi-family buildings. It will also include six commercial buildings on individual lots. The Gilligan Oil Company is the applicant for the proposed center that will be called “Huber Heights Center.”
This project is separate from another proposed project, also on Old Troy Pike, where an apartment complex with 216 units is planned for a a vacant property at 6502 Old Troy Pike, according to city documents. The 20-acre property is on the northeast corner of Old Troy Pike and Chambersburg Road. The Annex Group is the developer for the project.
Huber Heights mayor Jeff Gore said the city plans to widen Old Troy Pike and add a new northbound lane on Old Troy Pike from Taylorsville to I-70 eastbound.
Gore said in a Facebook post to residents that he knows not everyone will be pleased by the news.
“My main concern here is that all of you know that there is a solution regarding the congestion and flow of traffic in that area which will begin next year,” Gore said.
But he added he is pleased to see more businesses coming to Huber Heights.
“Variety is the spice of life right?” Gore said. “I am proud that another two new popular chain businesses have decided to call Huber Heights home.”
The development proposal is being heard at the Dec. 14 Huber Heights Planning Commission meeting.
