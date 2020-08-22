Two shootings reported in Dayton within 10 minutes of each other

Two people were shot within ten minutes of each other in Dayton late Friday night.
The first shooting, which was reported at 11:49 p.m., was near the intersection of North Euclid Avenue and Cornell Drive.
According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records, the victim was shot in the leg, and the injury was not life threatening.
The second shooting was reported at 11:57 p.m., and occurred under two miles away in the 100 block of Kammer Avenue.
Records said that the second shooting victim was shot in the arm.
No suspect information was available in either shooting.
