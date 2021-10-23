Two taken to hospital after reported stabbing near Miamisburg Municipal Court

Two people were transported to the hospital and police are investigating after a reported stabbing in Miamisburg this morning.
Police and medics were first called to 10 N First St. in Miamisburg, near the Miamisburg Municipal Court and found one person who had been stabbed, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records.
Soon after, emergency crews located another person, identified as the suspect, nearby in the 200 block of Maple Avenue.
Both people were transported to the hospital. One went to Kettering Health Miamisburg, formerly called Sycamore Medical Center, while the other went to Kettering Health Main Campus, formerly called Kettering Medical Center.
