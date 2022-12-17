dayton-daily-news logo
UD celebrates graduation, awarding more than 1,200 degrees

By , Staff Writer
1 hour ago

The University of Dayton held its fall commencement Saturday morning at UD Arena, celebrating another group of 2022 graduates.

Approximately 1,270 undergraduate, master’s and doctoral degrees were given out, according to university officials. The ceremony also included students who graduated this past summer.

A baccalaureate mass also took place Friday in the university’s Chapel of the Immaculate Conception.

“The University of Dayton regards its commencement exercises as among the most important ceremonial occasions of the academic year,” the university said. “These exercises are filled with symbols and traditions designed to remind us all of the years that universities have existed and their noble purposes.”

In its May 2022 commencement, UD awarded more than 2,000 degrees, including more than 1,600 undergraduate degrees, a new record for the school.

