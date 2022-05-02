dayton-daily-news logo
UD expects to give record number of undergraduate degrees this weekend

The College of Arts and Sciences, UD’s largest school, held two graduation ceremonies at 9-10:30 a.m. and 1:30-3 p.m. Saturday, May 8 at UD Arena. Photos by Eric Hubbard.

The College of Arts and Sciences, UD’s largest school, held two graduation ceremonies at 9-10:30 a.m. and 1:30-3 p.m. Saturday, May 8 at UD Arena. Photos by Eric Hubbard.

The University of Dayton expects to confer a record number of undergraduate degrees this weekend during its graduation ceremonies.

UD said its expected number of 1,655 undergraduate degrees at this year’s graduation ceremonies eclipses last year’s mark of 1,582. About 2,050 degrees will be conferred this weekend.

The ceremony for undergraduate students will be at 9:45 a.m. Sunday, May 8. The university’s commencement ceremony for the School of Law will be at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 7. The ceremony for doctoral and graduate students will follow at 12:45 p.m.

The baccalaureate Mass will be held at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, May 7.

All graduation ceremonies and the baccalaureate Mass will be in University of Dayton Arena and will be streamed live. Tickets are not required and there are no seating limits. There are no COVID-19 restrictions, but that is subject to change based on the state of the pandemic on campus and in the Dayton community.

UD will also hold a graduation ceremony on Saturday, May 14 for 2020 graduates, whose graduation ceremony in 2020 was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The ceremony will be at the Marycrest Amphitheater located at the east end of the central mall opposite Kennedy Union.

UD will award an honorary doctorate of science at the ceremony to Lori Beer, a 1989 University of Dayton computer science graduate who now is the global chief information officer of JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Among the graduates this spring are a mother and daughter duo, Laura and Mercedes Franklin. Mercedes Franklin was not planning to walk at graduation, but told her mother, Laura Franklin, she would go if her mother joined her, though her mother was not expected to graduate for another two semesters.

Laura Franklin took additional classes in her final year and will be graduating with her daughter.

Laura, an employee at UD’s Institute for Pastoral Initiatives, will be graduating with majors in criminal justice studies and sociology and a minor in psychology to go along with an associate’s degree and another bachelor’s degree she earned previously. Mercedes will earn her bachelor’s in fine arts.

