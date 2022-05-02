UD expects to give record number of undergraduate degrees this weekend

UD will also hold a graduation ceremony on Saturday, May 14 for 2020 graduates, whose graduation ceremony in 2020 was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The ceremony will be at the Marycrest Amphitheater located at the east end of the central mall opposite Kennedy Union.

UD will award an honorary doctorate of science at the ceremony to Lori Beer, a 1989 University of Dayton computer science graduate who now is the global chief information officer of JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Explore Third Perk plans to open West Dayton restaurant

Among the graduates this spring are a mother and daughter duo, Laura and Mercedes Franklin. Mercedes Franklin was not planning to walk at graduation, but told her mother, Laura Franklin, she would go if her mother joined her, though her mother was not expected to graduate for another two semesters.

Laura Franklin took additional classes in her final year and will be graduating with her daughter.

Laura, an employee at UD’s Institute for Pastoral Initiatives, will be graduating with majors in criminal justice studies and sociology and a minor in psychology to go along with an associate’s degree and another bachelor’s degree she earned previously. Mercedes will earn her bachelor’s in fine arts.