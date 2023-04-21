UD law school dean to step down at end of year

UD said a conversation of who would be the next dean has started but the process is still in the beginning stages.

During his tenure, he implemented initiatives to improve selectivity (from 58% of applicants accepted to 28% of applicants accepted), median Law School Admission Test scores (from 148 to 154), GPAs of incoming students (from 3.04 to 3.58) and job placement (from 63% to 92%). The improvements in these metrics are among the nation’s largest during this time span, according to statistics submitted to the American Bar Association.