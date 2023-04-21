UD law school dean to step down at end of year

Andrew Strauss, dean of the University of Dayton’s School of Law since 2015, will step down from his position Dec. 31 and return to the faculty after an administrative sabbatical.
UD said a conversation of who would be the next dean has started but the process is still in the beginning stages.
During his tenure, he implemented initiatives to improve selectivity (from 58% of applicants accepted to 28% of applicants accepted), median Law School Admission Test scores (from 148 to 154), GPAs of incoming students (from 3.04 to 3.58) and job placement (from 63% to 92%). The improvements in these metrics are among the nation’s largest during this time span, according to statistics submitted to the American Bar Association.
He started one of the nation’s first accredited hybrid J.D. programs in the fall of 2019, added graduate degrees in American and transnational law, including an online Master of Laws (LL.M.) that has enrolled students from around the world, an M.S.L. in government contracting and procurement law, and a non-degree program to educate Korean lawyers in the fundamentals of American law. UD said more than 200 students are now enrolled in these programs.
“Through his hard work and creative spirit, he has positioned the School of Law well to thrive in an intensely competitive environment,” Paul Benson, provost and executive vice president of academic affairs, said.
“Stepping down was a difficult decision for me to make, but I have many unexplored interests, and I’ve always believed that we grow by knowing when to let go,” Strauss said. “Serving as dean at the University of Dayton School of Law has been a tremendous honor and the highlight of my career.”
Before coming to Dayton, Strauss, who performs research on international law, transactions and organizations, was the associate dean for faculty research and strategic initiatives and a professor of law at the Widener University Delaware Law School. Prior to joining the Delaware law faculty, Strauss practiced law in New York City for the firms of Shearman & Sterling and Graham & James. His practice centered on international banking and finance. He also has taught in Singapore and Austria and directed the Geneva/Lausanne and Nairobi international law institutes.
