UD Law School professor helps Ukrainian immigrants in time of war

“They are trying to get friends and relatives to come over or at least home, from a lot worse areas, like Kyiv (the capital of Ukraine) … where there are actually active military actions going on,” she said.

“She’s OK, right now,” Knapp added of her sister. “She’s not even planning to go anywhere yet. I guess you wait and see how the situation pans out.”

A University of Dayton School of Law professor said she is assisting Dayton-area Ukrainian clients secure temporary resident status in the U.S. and bring family members here from Ukraine, as well.

Ericka Curran, a UD assistant professor of lawyering skills and director of the law school’s Leadership Honors Program, said she and colleagues are helping Ukrainian nationals petition for “Temporary Protected Status” (TPS) for themselves and family members still in Ukraine searching for a haven.

Caption Ericka Curran, a University of Dayton School of Law professor. UD photo

“We’ve accepted a couple of cases and we’re open to helping more people in need,” Curran said.

Curran said she can be reached at ecurran1@udayton.edu to those who may need help.

She declined to make her clients available for an interview. But she pointed to the Department of Homeland Security’s March 3 announcement that Ukrainian nationals living the U.S. can receive temporary protected status for 18 months.

After 18 months, “the U.S. government reviews to see what the conditions are in the country, to see if they can re-up it for another 18 months,” Curran said.

DHS said immigrants may qualify for TPS when their home countries are struck by “ongoing armed conflict, environmental disasters” or other disasters.

“Russia’s premeditated and unprovoked attack on Ukraine has resulted in an ongoing war, senseless violence, and Ukrainians forced to seek refuge in other countries,” Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said. “In these extraordinary times, we will continue to offer our support and protection to Ukrainian nationals in the United States.”

Gov. Mike DeWine Tuesday directed the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services to bring together service organizations to make sure Ohio is prepared to welcome Ukrainian refugees, if asked.

“Like many Ohioans, I am disgusted by the senseless aggression of the Russian military and want to support Ukrainian families being driven out of their country,” DeWine said. “While we do not yet know what role Ohio will play in helping these families, I want us to be prepared when the time does come.”

A summit planned March 17 in Northeast Ohio will include resettlement agencies, faith-based organizations, charities and others interested in supporting Ukrainians.