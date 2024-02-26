UD mourning death of first-year student in Nashville

BreakingNews
The University of Dayton is grieving the loss of a first-year student who died on Friday.

Daryan J. Mostashfi, of Centerville, died while in Nashville on Feb. 23, according to a statement from UD. Mostashfi is the son of Kim Ritterhoff, a full-time faculty member and lecturer for heath and sport science at the university.

The university informed the UD community of Mostashfi’s death on Sunday. It’s not clear how Mostashfi died.

“We extend our deepest sympathy to the Mostashfi family on the loss of Daryan, and offer prayers of comfort and peace to their family, friends, fellow faculty, staff and our entire campus community,” read a statement from UD. “Campus ministers, counseling staff, the dean of students office and housing and residence life are available for any student, faculty or staff who may be deeply affected by this loss.”

A gathering of prayerful support will take place at 4:30 p.m. Monday in the Chapel of the Immaculate Conception. The gathering will be livestreamed on the UD Campus Ministry’s YouTube page.

