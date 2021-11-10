UD mourns MBA student stationed at Wright-Patt’s AFRL

2nd Lt. Cailin Foster was a first year MBA student and graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy who was stationed at the Air Force Research Laboratory at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, according to a letter to the campus community from university President Eric Spina.

Foster will be among those included in prayers during the university’s annual Veterans Day Mass at 12:30 p.m. Thursday in the Chapel of the Immaculate Conception, where a photo memorial was set up for Foster.