UD mourns MBA student stationed at Wright-Patt’s AFRL

The University of Dayton is mourning the off-campus death this week of a graduate student from Monument, Colorado.
2nd Lt. Cailin Foster was a first year MBA student and graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy who was stationed at the Air Force Research Laboratory at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, according to a letter to the campus community from university President Eric Spina.
Foster will be among those included in prayers during the university’s annual Veterans Day Mass at 12:30 p.m. Thursday in the Chapel of the Immaculate Conception, where a photo memorial was set up for Foster.
Foster’s death is the third involving a student within a week.
Franco Patino, 21, of Naperville, Illinois, was killed Friday at the Astroworld music festival in Houston, Texas. Patino, working toward a mechanical engineering technology degree, was among eight people who died at the concert when a large crowd began to surge toward the stage.
Parker Spindle of Grand Rapids, Michigan, died Nov. 3 in Grand Rapids, according to the university. Spindle was an upperclassman in the College of Arts and Sciences.
