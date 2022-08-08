UD names new Crotty Center director

University of Dayton has named David Marshall director of the L. William Crotty Center for Entrepreneurial Leadership.
Marshall, assistant professor of management and marketing since 2017, has published on entrepreneurship and family business, and served as Crotty Center Advisory Council member and faculty adviser for UD’s chapter of Epsilon Nu Tau, a national entrepreneurship fraternity founded at UD.
He is a former judge and one-time participant in UD’s Flyer Pitch Competition. He formerly worked in finance for the U.S. Department of Defense.
Marshall will continue to teach selected courses in entrepreneurship and management as well as engage in other Crotty Center programs and major initiatives, the university said.
The Crotty Center offers students the opportunity to start their own microbusiness funded by the university; lead microlending programs for Greater West Dayton entrepreneurs and small businesses in Kenya; consult with nonprofits; run a seven-figure private equity fund that invests in high-tech startups; and more.
