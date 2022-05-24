UD researcher seeks to improve speed of wireless communications

The key to improving speed, Ye said, is fine-tuning the artificial intelligence that carries out the transfer of information.

“We’re trying to speed up the loading and unloading process of the information,” Ye said. “Or think of it like this. In the case of a swimmer, we’re trying to improve the technique of turning, not the technique of swimming.”

A graduate student is expected to be part of the process through processing simulations and developing theories. Ye also hopes to include undergraduate students in the process by applying for a NSF Research Experience for Undergraduates grant.