UD researcher seeks to improve speed of wireless communications

When milliseconds count, a University of Dayton researcher seeks to improve 5G speed and beyond 5G wireless communication through a $166K National Science Foundation grant.
“If it’s just streaming videos or making Zoom calls, anything under 200 milliseconds to transfer data is acceptable,” said Feng Ye, an assistant professor of electrical and computer engineering in a release from the university. “But let’s say in the future, 5G or beyond 5G is used for remote surgery, that little needle can’t wait 200 milliseconds to do what it’s instructed to do.”
Ye said 4G LTE communication has a delay of about 100 milliseconds with a best-case scenario of 25 milliseconds.
Ye wants to reduce the overall process to less than 5 milliseconds in future 5G or beyond in his research at UD’s Advanced Communications Network and Security Lab, the release stated.
The key to improving speed, Ye said, is fine-tuning the artificial intelligence that carries out the transfer of information.
“We’re trying to speed up the loading and unloading process of the information,” Ye said. “Or think of it like this. In the case of a swimmer, we’re trying to improve the technique of turning, not the technique of swimming.”
A graduate student is expected to be part of the process through processing simulations and developing theories. Ye also hopes to include undergraduate students in the process by applying for a NSF Research Experience for Undergraduates grant.
