UD student competes on History Channel’s ‘Forged in Fire’

“I’ve always found it super satisfying turning raw steel into a usable tool or ornamental piece,” he said. “Turning something that is not desirable into art. It’s not just hitting steel with a hammer.”

The 18-year-old mechanical engineering major has always created his own forges. A forge is a heating mechanism for steel. He made his first one from a frying pan, a hairdryer and charcoal. He’s made his own forges ever since. However, they are much improved.

Terry loves the art so much he started a business called Cave Troll Forge Co. where he sells blades and also offers traditional blacksmith services. He can make key chains, bottle openers, axes, door handles and more. The only thing he can’t make are horseshoes.

“COVID started and I had been selling knives on the side, so I wanted to make it official,” he said. “I’ve made seven or eight swords and I’ve had some wacky knife designs. Most ideas I can make a reality to some degree.”

The judges on “Forged in Fire” were impressed with Terry’s craftsmanship and his young age. Terry didn’t win but the experience of participating in the competition was inspiring.

“I genuinely had a great time forging with the other contestants doing what I love,” he said. “The biggest thing is it was a big confidence booster. I did it and I did a good job.”

Terry doesn’t have much time to forge while he is in school. He is part of the Southern Ohio Forge and Anvil organization in Troy where he can get in some practice. He still has two more years of school before he graduates, but he said blacksmithing will always be a part of his life.

“If I can live off of (blacksmithing/bladesmithing) eventually that would be great,” he said. “I’d love to build up my business more and honestly just perfect the bushcraft knives I love making. In terms of big-scale projects though, I’d love to build a custom motorcycle with custom hand-forged parts and all.”

For more information on Terry’s business, visit www.cavetrollforgeshop.com.