UD to award honorary doctorate to Fitz

The University of Dayton plans to endow president emeritus Raymond L. Fitz, the longest-serving president in UD history, an honorary doctorate in humanities in April.
UD called Fitz a “committed community and faith leader,” and noted his long service to youth in the community and addressing social justice issues. Fitz will receive the award April 1 during the “The Common Good in a Divided City,” a university-sponsored conference focused on regional solidarity.
Fitz, well-known as “Brother Ray,” served as president of UD between 1979 and 2002. After stepping down, Fitz moved into a position as Father Ferree Professor of Social Justice — a professorship named for his mentor — in the Fitz Center for Leadership in Community, the center UD named in his honor.
The Fitz Center represents a legacy and continuation of Fitz’s work to create partnerships among neighborhood, community nonprofit and government organizations and associations, UD said. As Ferree professor and chair from 2002-19, Fitz fostered collaborations with community and church leaders on generational poverty-reduction strategies, as well as listening sessions in West Dayton on the Catholic Church’s role in alleviating racial injustice.
“This honor is not about recognizing Brother Ray, the president emeritus; this is about Brother Ray the scholar, the faculty member, the citizen of the community, and the committed adherent to Catholic social teaching,” said current UD president Eric F. Spina. “Through Brother Ray’s deep belief and understanding of Catholic social teaching and social justice, he takes the core tenet of Catholicism and applies it to all that he does.”
During Fitz’s term as UD president, Dayton city commissioners asked him to co-chair the Montgomery County Family and Children First Council task force after five children in Dayton’s child welfare system died. He also helped launch neighborhood school centers in Dayton’s poorest elementary schools.
Fitz was part of a team behind the revitalization of Brown Street as part of an effort to make UD one of the top Catholic institutions in the United States, university officials said.
