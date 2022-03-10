UD to award honorary doctorate to Fitz

UD called Fitz a “committed community and faith leader,” and noted his long service to youth in the community and addressing social justice issues. Fitz will receive the award April 1 during the “The Common Good in a Divided City,” a university-sponsored conference focused on regional solidarity.

Fitz, well-known as “Brother Ray,” served as president of UD between 1979 and 2002. After stepping down, Fitz moved into a position as Father Ferree Professor of Social Justice — a professorship named for his mentor — in the Fitz Center for Leadership in Community, the center UD named in his honor.