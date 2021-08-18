UD to start fall semester next week with record enrollment, diversity

The University of Dayton will begin its fall semester next week with record overall enrollment and its most diverse student body ever.
Nearly 8,700 undergraduate students start classes Aug. 23, including approximately 2,150 freshmen.
Of UD’s incoming first-year students, nearly 10% will be the first in their family to attend college and nearly 19% are from historically underrepresented racial or ethnic groups, according to the university.
“We are incredibly excited to welcome students back to campus, and especially proud the university’s efforts to enroll and support students from all backgrounds are making campus a more diverse and inclusive community,” said Jason Reinoehl, vice president for strategic enrollment management. “The incoming class further builds on our success of improving access and affordability by being completely transparent about our price and creating many new programs and offices to support military-affiliated students, lower income and transfer students.”
The university will celebrate new students and faculty at convocation Aug. 21.