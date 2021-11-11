UD wins $88 million AFRL contract for autonomous research

The University of Dayton Research Institute has been awarded an $88 million contract to help the Air Force master autonomous capabilities.
The $87,986,952 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for research and development will have work performed in Dayton, and is expected to be completed by Feb. 12, 2027, the Department of Defense said Wednesday.
This award is the result of a broad agency announcement. Fiscal 2021 research and development funds in the amount of $1,754,885 are obligated at the time of award.
The contract came from Air Force Research Laboratory, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.
SSK Industries Inc., in Lebanon, was also recently awarded a $12,649,165 contract to provide safety items and life support and related original equipment manufacturer overhauls required by Navy Special Operations Forces for use in the Ram-Air Parachute Systems.
Work will be performed in Lebanon and is expected to be completed in October 2026.
The contract came from the Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division, China Lake, Calif.
