UD wins $88 million AFRL contract for autonomous research

University of Dayton Research Institute headquarters on South Patterson Boulevard. TY GREENLEES / STAFF
University of Dayton Research Institute headquarters on South Patterson Boulevard. TY GREENLEES / STAFF

Local News
By Thomas Gnau
34 minutes ago
Lebanon firm wins $12.6 million Navy contract

The University of Dayton Research Institute has been awarded an $88 million contract to help the Air Force master autonomous capabilities.

The $87,986,952 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for research and development will have work performed in Dayton, and is expected to be completed by Feb. 12, 2027, the Department of Defense said Wednesday.

Explore‘Flying cars’ make Springfield-Dayton region their home

This award is the result of a broad agency announcement. Fiscal 2021 research and development funds in the amount of $1,754,885 are obligated at the time of award.

The contract came from Air Force Research Laboratory, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

SSK Industries Inc., in Lebanon, was also recently awarded a $12,649,165 contract to provide safety items and life support and related original equipment manufacturer overhauls required by Navy Special Operations Forces for use in the Ram-Air Parachute Systems.

Work will be performed in Lebanon and is expected to be completed in October 2026.

The contract came from the Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division, China Lake, Calif.

Thomas Gnau
Thomas Gnau is a business reporter who joined the Dayton Daily News in 2007. He has reported for daily newspapers in Ohio since 1991.

